Things to know about heat deaths as a dangerously hot summer shapes up in the western US

PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerously hot summer has shaped up in the U.S. West. Extreme heat is suspected in dozens of recent deaths, including retirees in Oregon and a motorcyclist in Death Valley, California. A 10-year-old boy died after he collapsed while hiking with his family on a Phoenix trail. Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities nationwide. But heat death investigations can take months and a mishmash of counting methods is used. That means it is unknown exactly how many people died in the most recent heat wave beginning July 1, but early signs indicate it was an especially deadly two weeks.

