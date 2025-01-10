US orange juice and steel will be on Canada's list for retaliation if Trump imposes tariffs

TORONTO (AP) — A senior official says Canada is looking at putting retaliatory tariffs on American orange juice, sinks, toilets and some steel products if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to impose 25% on all Canadian products.

The official said the wide ranging list is still being worked on and has not been completed. The official says the wide-ranging list is still being worked on.

Trump said this week he will use economic coercion to pressure Canada to become the nation’s 51st state. And he continues to erroneously cast the U.S. trade deficit with Canada — a natural resource-rich nation that provides the U.S. with commodities like oil — as a subsidy. Citrus production largely happens in Florida, now Trump’s home state.

