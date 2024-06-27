Watch Now
'We are all safe and healthy': Randall Cobb, family escape house fire in Nashville

Seth Wenig/AP
New York Jets' Randall Cobb talks to reporters at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Former Kentucky football star Randall Cobb says he and his family escaped a fire this week at their Nashville home.

An Instagram post from Cobb and his wife Aiyda shows pictures of heavy damage to several cars in a garage area.

Cobb says they were able to get the family out of the house safely and go back in to rescue their dog, Louie.

"First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy," said the Cobbs.

The post goes on to thank the Nashville Fire Department for its "swift" action in responding to the fire.

"I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero," the Cobbs said of a "brave" firefighter who responded to the scene.

The family says they don't know if anything will be salvageable but that they're thankful for close friends who have given them a temporary place to stay.

"We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville."

