What we know about the suspect and victims in the Dallas shooting

(AP) — A gunman fired upon a Dallas immigration field office from a nearby roof Wednesday morning, killing one detainee and critically wounding two others before taking his own life in what authorities called an indiscriminate attack on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

All three victims were in a transport van outside the facility at the time, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. Authorities said they found ammunition with anti-ICE messaging at the scene.

The attack is the latest public, targeted killing in the U.S. and comes two weeks after conservative leader Charlie Kirk was killed by a rifle-wielding shooter on a roof. After the shooting in Dallas, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ordered increased security at ICE facilities nationwide.

Here are some of the things to know about the shooting.

Who are the victims?

All three were detainees, but officials have not released any additional information about their identities.

Mexico's foreign affairs ministry said one of the wounded was from Mexico and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The consulate reached out to the family to offer support and legal help, it said.

DHS initially said two victims were dead, but hours later it issued a correction saying one was killed and two were critically wounded.

No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

Who was the shooter?

Authorities say the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they have not released additional details.

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. The official could not publicly disclose details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

FBI agents could be seen Wednesday afternoon at a house in suburban Dallas that public records link to Jahn.

Jahn briefly worked at a Texas-based solar company and in the marijuana industry, including a stint in Washington in 2017, said Ryan Sanderson, owner of a legal cannabis farm in that state. Jahn slept in his car during that time, he added.

"He was lost, and I didn't expect him to be crazy," Sanderson told AP. "Didn't really seem to have any direction, living out of his car at such a young age."

"I don't remember him being that abnormal, he didn't seem to fight with anyone or cause trouble, he kept his head down and stayed working," Sanderson said.

In 2016, Jahn pleaded guilty to felony charges of marijuana delivery, according to court records in Collin County, Texas. He served five years' probation.

The gunman in the Dallas shooting used a bolt-action rifle, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

What was the motive?

The exact motivation for the attack was not immediately known. The FBI said ammunition found at the scene had anti-ICE messaging, and FBI Director Kash Patel released a photo on social media showing a bullet with the words "ANTI-ICE" written on it.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also posted photos showing bullet holes in a window and a glass case holding an American flag.

In a statement, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, "This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE."

At a news conference, Sen. Ted Cruz said, "This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or CBP. This must stop. To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP: Stop."

But Democrats accused Cruz and others of selectively releasing information and trying to "control the narrative" to fit Republican arguments that ICE agents are under siege.

Immediately after the initial news conference in which authorities refused to say whether detainees were among the victims, Democratic U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey called in to Dallas' WFAA-TV newscast and said he was "absolutely sickened" by officials' comments.

"If they are trying to control this narrative and they don't want migrants to be the victim in this story, then they may want to slow-walk giving us any information about this so they can still keep on talking about attacks on ICE," Veasey said.

Where did the shooting occur?

The shooting occurred at the local field office in Dallas, where agents conduct short-term processing of people in custody. The victims may have been recently arrested by ICE.

ICE facilities have varying security levels, with some heavily secured and others more exposed.

John Torres, a former acting director of the agency, says facilities like the one in Dallas have vulnerabilities, including exposed loading areas for detainee buses.

The Dallas facility is along Interstate 35 East, just southwest of Dallas Love Field, a large airport serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, and blocks from hotels catering to airport travelers.

What other recent attacks have there been at ICE facilities?

On July 4, a police officer was shot in the neck at a Texas immigration detention center. Attackers dressed in black, military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, federal prosecutors said. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack.

On July 7, a man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, which abuts Mexico. The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks in his car.

