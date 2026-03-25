Woman pleads not guilty to trying to murder Rihanna and to assaulting the singing superstar’s family

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman from Florida pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the attempted murder of Rihanna.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, of Orlando, also pleaded not guilty through her attorney to more than a dozen other felony counts in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege the singing superstar, her hip-hop star partner A$AP Rocky and their three young children were among the people assaulted at their home in the Beverly Hills area on March 8 when Ortiz, 35, pulled up to the property and sprayed about 20 bullets from an AR-15 style rifle into the tall exterior wall.

Ortiz is charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. She could get life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Her lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Derek Ray Dillman, entered the plea on her behalf as Ortiz appeared behind glass in a custody area, wearing yellow jail clothes with her blond hair in braids. She spoke only to agree to waive her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, the next phase of the case where evidence is presented to determine whether a trial is warranted.

Her lawyer asked that her bail be reduced from $1.9 million to $70,000 based on her ability to pay. Judge Theresa McGonigle declined the request and kept the bail the same.

The prosecutor, arguing against the reduction, said she's a major risk to the community and would likely flee.

“This case involves a dangerous, deliberate shooting into occupied homes,” Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said. “This is the kind of conduct that could easily have resulted in multiple homicides.”

When Ortiz was arrested hours after the shooting, she was alone in her car with the rifle, more rounds and a wig she intended to use as a disguise, Bott said.

Public records show Ortiz has been a licensed speech pathologist for more than a decade. McGonigle ruled at the state attorney general's request that she should be prevented from practicing in California.

Neither side spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.

An email to Dillman seeking comment was not immediately answered.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said when Ortiz was charged that Rihanna and Rocky were together in an Airstream trailer at the time of the shooting, while her mother, their children and staffers were in the main house.

The three counts of firing at a dwelling were for Rihanna’s house, her trailer, and a neighbor’s house, prosecutors said. The 10 assault counts were for Rihanna and family, two staffers and two people in the neighboring house.

Hochman would not say where any of the bullets landed, discuss a motive or describe any connection between Ortiz and Rihanna, saying all were under investigation. He also said his office was investigating social media posts from Ortiz from the days leading up to the gunfire.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.