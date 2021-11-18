Biden to sign 3 bipartisan bills Thursday that expand benefits for first responders, law enforcement

President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign several bipartisan bills into law that expand benefits for first responders injured in the line of duty and offer more counseling resources to police officers.

Biden is slated to sign the "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021," the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act," and the "Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act" into law at a White House ceremony Thursday.

The "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021" aims to expand disability and death benefits for first responders who are injured in the line of duty. It was co-sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-New York.

The "COPS Counseling Act" will expand the peer support and counseling programs that law enforcement agencies must provide to law enforcement officers. That bill was initially co-sponsored by Grassley and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-New Mexico.

Finally, the "Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act," co-sponsored initially by Grassley, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, expands the Department of Justice's capabilities to prosecute people accused of killing U.S. law enforcement agents abroad.

That bill is named for two Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers who were killed while investigating drug cartels in Mexico.

Biden will sign the three bills into law Thursday morning at the White House at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Thursday's bill signings will mark the second signing ceremony at the White House this week. On Monday, Biden signed into law an enormous $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill that will provide federal funding to repair roads, bridges and electricity transmission lines. It will also expand access to high-speed internet and build electric vehicle charging stations across the country.