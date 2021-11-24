Bidens box up meals, visit service members before traveling to Nantucket for Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited a community kitchen in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The U.S. leaders were joined by first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff at the D.C. Central Kitchen.

After being greeted by the staff at the facility, the couples helped pack up boxed Thanksgiving meals. The president served turkey and the first lady handled the sweet potatoes.

Biden only responded to one question, asking him what he's thankful for. He responded, “The people I’m standing next to are what I’m thankful for.”

Biden and his wife also celebrated “Friendsgiving” with Fort Bragg service members and their families on Monday.

Their visit was part of the “joining forces initiative,” a White House effort aimed at supporting military personnel, their families and veterans. Jill Biden and then-first lady Michelle Obama started the initiative in 2021.

During remarks, the Bidens expressed their gratitude for the service members, with the president saying, "I know how hard it is to have someone that's not at the table on a holiday."

The first couple also served food to about 250 attendees, including elected officials, service members, and the families of deployed soldiers.

Tuesday evening, the Bidens traveled to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where they'll spend Thanksgiving with their family. They’re set to return to D.C. on Sunday.

And with Christmas coming up, the White House is starting to get in the spirit. The first lady received the official 2021 Christmas tree on Monday. It arrived via horse and carriage.

The tree is an 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser fir from Peak Farms of Jefferson, North Carolina. The delivery kicks off the evergreen annual process of decking the White House halls.

The tree will be placed in the oval-shaped Blue Room of the White House.