Census: Kentucky will maintain its 6 congressional districts

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. With the initial release of figures from the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, April 26, 2021, Kentucky will maintain its six seats in the U.S. House with the new political dynamic of Republicans now being fully in charge of the upcoming round of mapping out district boundaries. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:09:53-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Figures released by the Census Bureau show Kentucky will maintain its six congressional seats. But a new political dynamic will be at play in the upcoming round of mapping out district boundaries, with Republicans now fully in charge.

Any suspense about Kentucky's share of congressional representation evaporated Monday with the initial release of Census figures. It put Kentucky’s population at 4.5 million. That's up from the approximately 4.3 million people counted in the 2010 Census.

Republicans hold five of the state’s congressional districts. The lone Democratic-held seat is the 3rd District, spanning almost all of Louisville Metro.

