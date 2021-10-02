Watch
Despite delays with $3.5T plan, Biden vows to 'get it done'

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after attending a meeting with the House Democratic caucus to try to resolve an impasse around the bipartisan infrastructure bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 07:09:42-04

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has pledged on Capitol Hill to "get it done" as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill.

But it's not getting done soon: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter that "more time is needed."

Biden huddled privately Friday with House Democrats after days of frantic negotiations with no deal.

Biden is also planning to visit American cities next week to make his case.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wants to scale back the big bill to $1.5 trillion. That's too deep a cut for progressive lawmakers.

