House Speaker Pelosi invites President Biden to address joint session of Congress for 1st time

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to President Joe Biden Tuesday formally inviting him to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

This would be the first time Biden would address a joint session since taking office.

The letter from Pelosi referenced Biden's line, "help is on the way."

"Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here! I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment," Pelosi wrote.

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details have not been shared at this time.