How would a Russia invasion of Ukraine impact you?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The world continues to wait and wonder whether Russia will invade Ukraine.

An invasion could have a far-reaching effect that could be felt in the U.S.

CONFLICT IMPACT

Intelligence experts say a conflict could result in many deaths. A new government in Ukraine's capital is even possible.

While Ukraine and eastern Europe are set to be impacted the most, the United States will feel impacts too— even though American service members are not expected to actually fight in Ukraine or against the Russians.

GAS PRICES AND CYBERATTACKS

Russia is one of the world's largest suppliers of energy and a conflict will likely disrupt the markets even more.

President Joe Biden has even threatened to shut down a new natural gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, which runs from Russia to Germany.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is already $3.50 per gallon, and a conflict will likely make the price go higher.

Additionally, the White House has been warning for years of the possibility that Russians could attack internet systems in the U.S.

If Russia doesn't like the sanctions that would be imposed on them following an invasion, a cyberattack could be how they respond.

Cyberattacks could possibly impact American life by targeting popular websites.

INCREASED TENSIONS

More global tensions going forward would also be likely if an invasion takes place.

Russia isn't the only country in the world with ambitions to take over another area of land.

China is interested in nearby Taiwan, an ally of the United States.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the crisis in Ukraine is being watched carefully in Beijing.

“China is watching all of this with an eye toward Taiwan. If China doesn't see a vigorous response by the international community, they feel they may have a free hand to invade Taiwan,” Schiff said.

TROOP DEPLOYMENTS

Thousands of American troops have been sent to countries like Poland to shore up defenses.

In the event of an invasion or increased tensions elsewhere, more American troops may need to be deployed to different regions in the world.

The U.S. is part of NATO, a military alliance that is required to protect each other.

Poland is part of NATO but Ukraine is not which is why American troops aren't actually going there.

