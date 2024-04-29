Mitch McConnell reaffirms endorsement of Donald Trump on 'Meet the Press'

(LEX 18) — During a sit-down interview on "Meet the Press," Senator Mitch McConnell doubled down on supporting Former President Donald Trump this weekend.

"I said three years ago, shortly after the assault on the Capitol, that I would support the nominee of the party, whoever that was. And I do," McConnell said in the "Meet the Press" interview.

His appearance also covered abortion law.

McConnell said a federal abortion ban is "unrealistic and should be left up to the states."

He was also asked if he regrets voting to acquit the former president during his second impeachment trial, to which he says he stands by his decision.