Nielsen says 17.7 million watched Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

NEW YORK — An estimated 17.7 million people watched Thursday's second prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

That's second only to the 20 million who saw the first hearing last month.

That hearing was the only other one of eight sessions to be held in evening hours when more viewers are available.

The conservative network Newsmax, which had shown the first hearing, didn't show Thursday's hearing.

The Nielsen Company said the six daytime hearings averaged 11.2 million viewers.

More than three-quarters of Thursday's viewers were age 55 and older. MSNBC said it had its biggest prime-time audience since the night of Jan. 6, 2021.