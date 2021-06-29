SCOTUS ruling denies bond hearing for undocumented immigrants re-entering US who fear torture

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ruled that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 Tuesday that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

The decision by the justices fell along ideological lines, with conservative judges ruling in the majority.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that they are not entitled to a bond hearing.

The case involves people who had been previously deported and when detained after re-entering the United States illegally claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back.

According to Bloomberg, Tuesday's ruling only applies to a "narrow class" of undocumented immigrants.