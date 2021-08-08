Watch
Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 08, 2021
WASHINGTON — Senators are set to resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

Lawmakers from both parties advanced the bill past a procedural hurdle Saturday, but some Republicans want to drag out the process on one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

The majority leader, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, is keeping senators in session until they finish the bill. Among the amendments that could be debated Sunday are ones dealing with cryptocurrency, an effort to add $50 billion for defense-related infrastructure, and repurposing some untapped COVID-19 relief aid that had been sent to the states.

