Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., walks by at right, as the Senate votes to formally begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a process that could take several days, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 31, 2021
WASHINGTON — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support.

But as Friday evening came around, the full text of what promises to be a massive bill was not finished by the time lawmakers adjourned.

