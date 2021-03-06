Menu

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 08:35:19-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have worked through the night on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, dispensing with a variety of mostly Republican amendments in a marathon series of votes without substantially changing the overall package.

Approval of the bill is expected later, although the timing is uncertain after Senate leaders and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin reached a deal late Friday over emergency jobless benefits.

That compromise is backed by President Joe Biden.

Once the Senate finishes work on Biden's foremost legislative priority, the bill would return to the House for final approval.

The package is aimed at battling the pandemic and nursing the economy back to health.

