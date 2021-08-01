Watch
Senators hope to wrap up draft of infrastructure bill Sunday

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks past the chamber as the Senate advances to formally begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a process that could take several days, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:02 AM, Aug 01, 2021
WASHINGTON — The Senate plans to reconvene in a rare Sunday session to finish drafting the text of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Senators made little visible progress on the legislative package on Saturday, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the work would get done.

He called on senators to return at noon Sunday. Schumer wants voting to be concluded before senators break for their August recess.

The bipartisan plan calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels.

The level of support from Republican senators will determine if President Joe Biden's signature issue can make it across the finish line.

