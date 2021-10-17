Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers

At least five people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol have chosen to defend themselves in court.

In doing so, they're brushing aside federal judges' repeated warnings about the risks of trying to navigate their high-stakes cases without a lawyer.

Self-representation is a bedrock right guaranteed by the Constitution, but it's also inspired the age-old adage that anyone who represents themselves has a fool for a client.

The move by the defendants already has led to some curious legal maneuvers and awkward exchanges in court.

A self-represented New York man wants to bill the government for working on his own case, but a judge rejected that idea.