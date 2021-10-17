Watch
Some Capitol riot defendants forgo lawyers

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump, including Eric Bochene, far right, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Bochene is one of at least five people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 who have chosen to defend themselves in court, brushing aside federal judges’ repeated warnings about the risks of trying to navigate their high-stakes cases without an attorney. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Capitol Breach Self Representation
Posted at 9:50 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 09:50:23-04

At least five people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol have chosen to defend themselves in court.

In doing so, they're brushing aside federal judges' repeated warnings about the risks of trying to navigate their high-stakes cases without a lawyer.

Self-representation is a bedrock right guaranteed by the Constitution, but it's also inspired the age-old adage that anyone who represents themselves has a fool for a client.

The move by the defendants already has led to some curious legal maneuvers and awkward exchanges in court.

A self-represented New York man wants to bill the government for working on his own case, but a judge rejected that idea.

