VP Kamala Harris targeting corruption, immigration on trip to Guatemala, Mexico

GUATEMALA CITY — With Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip as vice president, the Biden administration is expected to announce new measures to fight smuggling and trafficking, and hopes to announce additional anti-corruption efforts as well on Monday, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters traveling with Harris on Sunday.

Harris has been tasked by President Joe Biden with addressing the root causes of the spike in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Corruption, which the administration sees as directly related to the increased migration, is expected to be a central focus of her meetings with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday and Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

Harris will appear in a joint press conference with Giammattei early Wednesday afternoon and take part in several other public events before traveling to Mexico City Monday evening.

Harris arrived in Guatemala on Sunday evening after technical issues forced a delay in travel. Harris' plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews about 30 minutes after takeoff when the crew noticed that the aircraft's landing gear wasn't storing properly.

The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” Harris said upon the landing.

Harris and her team boarded another plane about 30 minutes later and arrived safely in Guatemala Sunday evening with no further issues.