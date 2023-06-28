National Pride Day: Kentucky LQBTQ+ organization invited to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — This National Pride Day, Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman is in Washington, D.C. ahead of tonight's second annual Pride Reception hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman. It's the Fairness Campaign's first invitation.

He says, "You know, the White House and the vice president have been incredibly, incredibly focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community as we face anti-LGBTQ attacks at state house not just in Kentucky but all across the entire state right now."

Throughout June, communities across the Bluegrass have celebrated Pride. Lexington Pride Festival's Jeremy Ellis says Pride isn't just confined to one month — it's an opportunity to educate and spread awareness about the community’s culture and challenges.

Ellis says, "Having our festival and having celebrations throughout the month is super important just for folks to get visibility and to know that there is a community out there for them should they need it."

Many have said that this year's events have meant more following recent legislation they say attacks the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender youth. Ellis says it's encouraging to know that local leaders are being heard on a national level.

"No matter how hard we fight against it they always find new ways to slip it in there. So, it’s really important that we’re on a national stage along with the other states that have the same similar legislation. Luckily, we have legislators here in our state that support us and other community organizations that are willing to go to bat for our community and support us as much as they can,” says Ellis.

Hartman says over the years advocates and groups have been able to block what he calls anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, but recently, Kentucky and other states have seen a shift. On this visit to the capital, he wants VP Harris to know what the community is doing in Kentucky.

He says, "Well, I want Vice President Harris to know that we are fighting with everything we've got in Kentucky and every state across the nation. And all the resources that they are able to provide, all of the attention that they are able to shine on these issues is of absolute critical importance right now. And I just want to thank the vice president for being there for us, for being an outspoken supporter for as long as she has been in office."

As Pride Month comes to a close, Hartman urges the community in Kentucky to stay strong.