1.7 tons of beef recalled in 9 states over E. coli concerns

Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Kansas-based meat packer, is recalling over 3,000 pounds of beef after E. Coli was detected at the facility, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Friday.

The affected products include boneless beef chuck items that were packed on Feb. 16 and shipped to retail and wholesale locations in the following states:

- Connecticut

- Illinois

- Indiana

- Maryland

- Massachusetts

- Michigan

- New Jersey

- New York

- Pennsylvania

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but warned against consuming the products.

"Distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing should not use them or further distribute them," the announcement said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

E. coli, short for Escherichia coli, is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of cattle and other animals that may cause foodborne illness if consumed by humans.

The meatpacking facility tested positive for STEC O103, a strain of E. coli that can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. In severe cases, it could also lead to kidney failure and even death.

"People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism," the announcement said.

The FSIS advised all meat products should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any bacteria that may be present.

For a full list of recalled items and serial numbers, click here.

