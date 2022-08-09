12-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother

A 12-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, authorities in Alabama said.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ayobiyi Cook, 29, was struck when her son unintentionally discharged a firearm on Saturday.

The boy initially lied about how the shooting happened, but detectives determined his story was not plausible.

"The child eventually gave a true account of what happened," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officials said the boy's family has been cooperative throughout the investigation and he will remain with them.

The incident will be addressed through the Family Court system, the sheriff's office said.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun reform, there have been 169 unintentional shootings by children in 2022, which have resulted in 74 deaths.