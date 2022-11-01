14 people gathered on Chicago street corner shot after city sees decline in gun violence

Fourteen people were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Chicago intersection late Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

Among those wounded were three children, ages 3, 11 and 13.

Brown indicated there was a vigil nearby that included a balloon release, but it was unclear if those who were shot were all vigil attendees. He said the incident happened in a matter of seconds.

“We don't have any motive, we don’t have any offender, we didn’t have any conflicts on this corner,” Brown said.

He said that one car was involved, but a video indicated there were two shooters.

Data from Chicago Police has indicated a decline in gun violence so far this year. According to Chicago Police, gun homicides are down 17.8%, and non-fatal shooting victimizations are down 21.1%, compared to the same time in 2021.

But gun violence appeared to have taken a huge turn in Chicago in 2020 when fatal and non-fatal shootings both increased 64% compared to 2019.

The data also indicates that most of Chicago’s gun crimes are in the city’s poorest neighborhoods west of downtown and on the South Side.