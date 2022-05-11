17 injured in school bus crash in North Carolina

Fifteen students and two adults were injured after a school bus was involved in a crash in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday.

About 40 students were on the bus when it collided with a dump trump.

Authorities said the students were able to get off the bus quickly, but it took about 30 minutes to free the bus driver and dump truck driver due to the impact of the crash.

The driver of the dump reportedly has life-threatening injuries. Everyone else is expected to recover.

It's unclear what led to the crash. However, it appears to have been an accident because police said no charges are expected.