2 Pennsylvania state troopers, pedestrian, killed in suspected DUI crash

PHILADELPHIA — State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday.

Police said Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. They were trying to but the pedestrian in a police vehicle at the time of the crash.

The troopers and the civilian were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver, a woman, remained at the scene and a DUI-related investigation was opened.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in the troopers' honor.

"Today’s tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe," Wolf said in a tweet Monday. "(Pennsylvania first lady) Frances (Wolf) and I send our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Sisca and Trooper Mack."