3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit on Ohio farm

Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 12, 2021
Authorities say three brothers in St. Henry, Ohio, have died after they passed out in a manure pit after they were overcome by toxic fumes.

According to the Associated Press, the brothers were working on their family's farm fixing a manure pump when they passed out from the fumes.

The three brothers, identified as Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker, were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The AP reported that although they are common on large livestock farms, the pits can produce dangers fumes like hydrogen sulfide, methane, ammonia, and carbon monoxide.

