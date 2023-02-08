3 takeaways from the State of the Union as Biden promotes agenda

WASHINGTON — President Biden will take his State of the Union message on the road with stops in Wisconsin and Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

This comes after Tuesday night's speech in which the president called for lawmakers to act bipartisanly to improve the economy, health care and more.

A STRONG UNION

Traditionally, the State of the Union is the most-watched presidential address of the year. It took around 1 hour and 10 minutes Tuesday night to deliver it.

Like previous addresses, the president made clear the state of the union is, in fact, strong.

"Because the people of this nation are strong, the state of our union is strong,” Biden declared.

In case you missed President Biden’s speech, these are some of the main takeaways.

Takeaway #1

Biden isn't giving up on bipartisanship.

During the State of the Union address, Biden challenged Congress not to give up on passing big policies in a bipartisan way.

Last Congress, Democrats and Republicans found a way to come together on issues like computer chips and infrastructure.

Tuesday night, Biden called for Congress to come together on immigration, fighting cancer, the debt ceiling and addressing fentanyl overdoses. With the family of Tyre Nichols watching on, Biden called for police reform too.

“When police officers or police departments violate the public trust, they must be held accountable,” Biden said.

Biden wants Congress in the coming year to do more to address mental health as well, challenging lawmakers to pass laws banning targeted advertising for children online.

"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress," Biden said.

Biden's address also stressed the need for Democrats and Republicans to work together to combat the rise of China, an issue that is increasingly on Americans' minds.

“Make no mistake about it, as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect it and we did,” Biden said.

Takeaway #2

Many of Biden’s goals face major opposition.

That was made obvious Tuesday night when booing occurred by some Republicans when Biden brought up the ongoing debt ceiling debate. “Liar” was even shouted at one point by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Like most presidents, Biden used this speech to push policies his own party wants.

He again called for an assault weapons ban, a nationwide $35 per month cap on insulin costs, and a new minimum tax on billionaires.

However, with a divided Congress, those ideas currently lack votes.

Takeaway #3

The next generation of conservative leaders is emerging.

Tuesday's address was the first time Speaker Kevin McCarthy led the chamber during a state of the union.

After, it was the new governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who contrasted the Republican vision of America with Biden during the official GOP's response.

“Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities,” Huckabee Sanders said.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves,” Huckabee Sanders added.

