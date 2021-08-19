4 New Mexico officers injured in shooting

Four officers were injured in a shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico Thursday.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said an officer who was shot above his bulletproof vest is in critical condition.

One officer was shot in the arm and another was hit on his bulletproof vest, according to Medina. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Another officer was injured by shrapnel, the Albuquerque Police Department reported.

The officers were responding to a robbery call when the shooting occurred.

Two people were taken into custody, the police department stated, adding it does not believe any other suspects are outstanding.

Albuquerque has faced a violent year. Police have investigated more than 80 homicides in the city this year, putting it on pace to break its homicide record.