4th grader creates free library for other kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 8-year-old Tucson boy is making a difference in his community through his love of reading.

Gavin MacMurdo created a little free library outside of his home in Tucson, Arizona.

“I just wanted to add some joy to my neighborhood," the fourth-grader said. "There are a couple of rules, take a book, read a book and leave a book."

Gavin’s mother Kristina says the library is getting a positive response from neighbors. She's hoping it inspires other kids to read more often.

“It seemed to touch a lot of people," she said.

The library has been up and running for about a week, and it's already getting book donations from neighbors.

Gavin and Kristina say this project is about doing what you can to make someone’s day a little brighter one book at a time.

"You can be kind without spending a dime of your money with a lot of sadness and scary things going on in the world right now and kids being apprehensive about going to school," Kristina said. "We can all work together to do little things with very little effort or energy at all to bring a smile to a face and give some hope."

This story was originally reported by Shawndrea Thomas on kgun9.com.