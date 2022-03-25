Watch
7-month-old dies in dog attack

Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 25, 2022
A 7-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog in Georgia, authorities said.

The attack happened on Tuesday just outside of Augusta.

According to WJBF-TV, the child was being cared for by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix attacked them.

The station reports that the great-grandmother rents a room from the dog's owners.

The great-grandmother was also injured in the attack, but her injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

According to The Macon Telegraph, no charges have been filed, however, an investigation is continuing.

It's unclear what triggered the attack.

