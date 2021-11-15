9-year-old Ezra Blount dies from injuries after being trampled at Astroworld Festival, say family attorney

A family attorney says 9-year-old Ezra Blount has died from injuries after being trampled at Astroworld Festival, the Associated Press reported.

Blount, who was in a medically induced coma for days following Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert in Houston, died Sunday from the injuries he sustained, bringing the death toll to 10.

The 9-year-old boy attended the concert with his father.

A crowd of fans surging towards the stage is being investigated as the cause of the deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Attendees described scenes of panic in the crowd as fans pressed forward when rapper Travis Scott took to the stage.

Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on-site and at least 13 were hospitalized. Eight of the 10 people deceased were pronounced dead the night of the concert.