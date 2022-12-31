Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

American journalist Barbara Walters has died.

ABC News first reported that the legendary broadcaster died at 93

Walters was a TV news pioneer who created the popular daytime talk show 'The View' in 1997. She taped her last episode with the show in May of 2014.

She joined ABC News in 1976.

Walters was the first female anchor on an evening news broadcast and then became a household name years later as co-host of "20/20."

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said in a statement offering condolences that Walters passed away at her home in New York, ABC News reported.

Walter's publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement reported on by the Associated Press that she "passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Walters worked at NBC News before going to ABC News for a career with the network that spanned almost 40 years.

She earned exclusive interviews with big news makers from royal figures to rulers of countries and major celebrities.

In 2004 she said, “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”