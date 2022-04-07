Watch
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Newtown Shooting Infowars
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Connecticut judge has found Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The parents of several children sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 11:59:34-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

His trip to Bridgeport comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month when he cited a health problem.

The deposition began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.

Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit. The families rejected the offer.

