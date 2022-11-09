Alex Padilla is first Latino from California elected to US Senate

Alex Padilla has been elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California.

He is the first Latino to be elected to the U.S. Senate in California.

However, Padilla isn't a newcomer to the Senate. He filled the seat vacated by Kamala Harris after she became vice president.

Padilla was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a move that was lauded by Latino activists vying for more representation.

Latinos make up about 40% of the California population, according to the U.S. Census.

Padilla campaigned on reproductive rights, voting rights, immigration reform, securing social security and fighting climate change.

“We have a hell of a fight ahead of us, and I’m heading back to the Senate ready to help lead that fight,” Padilla said Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Prior to becoming a senator, Padilla was California's secretary of state.