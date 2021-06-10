Allies hope to bond, look beyond virus at G-7 summit in UK

Leaders of some of the world’s richest nations will be meeting at the English seaside for a three-day Group of Seven summit in a world that has changed hugely since their last gathering two years ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.7 million people and decimated economies.

Helping countries recover will top the agenda when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwestern England on Friday.

But while there is likely to be broad agreement on issues such as vaccines, it might prove to be harder to actually deliver on the promises.

