Amazon appears to have enough votes to block union effort

Amazon appears to have enough votes to block a union effort at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

The company crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,700 warehouse workers voting against the union and 700 voting in favor.

The National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, is finalizing the count of the remaining uncontested votes.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Amazon workers in Bessemer, said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.

Whichever side secures the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.