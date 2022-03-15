Watch
American Kennel Club releases list of most popular dogs

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Labrador is among the top ten popular breeds for 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:29:29-04

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

This is the 31st time the Labrador has topped the AKC's list of most popular dogs.

"The Lab’s temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC said in a statement.

The French bulldog and golden retriever were the second and third most popular dogs in 2021.

The poodle gained in popularity. The organization said it moved back up to the top five for the first time since 1997.

AKC Most Popular Dogs

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. French Bulldog
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd
  5. Poodle
  6. Bulldog
  7. Beagle
  8. Rottweiler
  9. German Shorthaired Pointer
  10. Dachshund
