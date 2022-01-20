Animal shelters nationwide see surge in donations thanks to 'Betty White Challenge'

To mark the 100th birthday of the late Betty White, her fans found a way to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon.

On Jan. 17, people donated to animal rescue organizations in her name as part of the "Betty White Challenge."

Several of those organizations around the country saw a surge in donations, which they credit to the viral challenge.

In Denver, the Foothills Animal Shelter said they raised more than $16,000. The shelter said on a typical day, it usually sees $500 in donations, KMGH reported. The news outlet said another organization, the Dumb Friends League, received more than $29,000 from 1,000 donors.

In Indiana, WRTV reported that the Humane Society for Hamilton County raised more than $35,000.

The Los Angeles Zoo said in a press release that it received more than $94,000 in donations from 2,117 donors.

“We are blown away by the number of donations we received yesterday as part of the Betty White Challenge,” said GLAZA President Tom Jacobson in the news release. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor.

In Florida, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando said on its Facebook page that they raised more than $50,000.