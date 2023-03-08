Another Peppa Pig theme park opens

The highly popular kids cartoon Peppa Pig can now be enjoyed by even more families, in real life, as another theme park is now opening up — this time in Texas.

The cartoon is in the top 10 for kids programing on the streaming giant Netflix, and now kids will be able to enjoy the show all around them at the new theme park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The park will be situated in the city's North Richland Hills neighborhood and will be operated by Merlin Entertainment which creates location-based entertainment with various brands.

Matt Proulx, Vice President for Location-Based Entertainment at Hasbro, said, "The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX."

The other Peppa Pig theme park is in Central Florida's Cypress Gardens located adjacent to the Legoland Florida Resort.