Anti-Defamation League: Mass shootings responsible for most extremist-related 2022 deaths

Data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says mass shootings in America accounted for the majority of extremist-related killings in 2022.

David Zalubowski/AP Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q, the site of a weekend mass shooting, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ADL looked at 25 murders it considered "extremist-related" in the United States in 2022 and the group's "Center on Extremism" found in its annual analysis an "overall decrease" from the year before when 33 extremist-related murders were documented in 2021.

In 2020 the group documented 22 extremist-related murders.

ADL found that all of the extremist-related killings, 25 for 2022, were connected to what it calls "right-wing extremists." The group says that in most years, white supremacists commit the largest amount of domestic extremist-related murders.

ADL's data found that the majority of the extremist-related killings that it documented in 2022 were from "high-casualty mass shooting events."