As some major companies announce layoffs, many industries are still hiring

Many American workers are fearing layoffs as the country faces the possibility of a recession.

If you are faced with the unfortunate turn of events, a report from the website monster.com has some good news. It says 92% of companies will be hiring in the new year.

The industries include manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce.

Vicki Salemi, a career expert with Monster, says that as long as a potential employee can explain the gaps in a meaningful way, they won't be used against them.

“In addition, half of the people in the report said they don't really see red flags like there used to be in terms of gaps in a resume,” said Salemi. “I'm a former corporate recruiter, and whenever there were gaps, that was a red flag."

The tech industry has been hit hard by layoffs in late 2020. Facebook and Twitter have laid off thousands of employees.

Salemi said those workers will likely be able to find work in other fields.

"Technology is within every company and if a company doesn't have tech, they're most likely not going to survive, so even if someone has been laid off in tech, they can hopefully realize that their tech skills are in high demand," she said.

People who fear a potential layoff may be coming should be prepared. Salemi recommends that they have a resume ready that features their most recent accomplishments.