Authorities respond to 'active shooter' near Zion National Park

People in Rockville, Utah are being told to shelter in place as authorities respond to an “active shooter situation.”

The Town of Rockville is situated just outside Zion National Park.

According to the Springdale Police Department, the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Witnesses told the St. George News that the suspect shot at multiple vehicles as he was being pursued by officers on the road that leads to nearby Zion National Park.

Officials say the suspect is a white male in his 50s with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray shirt and blue hat.

It's not clear if anyone has been injured.

