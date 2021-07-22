Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill

President Joe Biden’s administration says it is making $3 billion in economic development grants available to communities — a tenfold increase in the program paid for by this year’s COVID-19 relief bill.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tells The Associated Press her agency will begin accepting applications for the competitive grants, which officials hope will create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The goal is to help struggling cities and towns make long-term investments to drive development for years to come.

The grants will be targeted at supporting local infrastructure, job training programs and developing new industries.

