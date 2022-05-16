Watch
Biden awards public safety officers with Medal of Valor

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks before presenting Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor awards to fourteen recipients, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 12:33:20-04

President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Valor to public safety officers on Monday.

Nine police officers and six firefighters received the award for their acts of bravery.

They responded to dangerous suspects, rescued people from burning buildings, jumped into a frozen lake and swam into the ocean to save people who were drowning.

"You did all this without concern for your own safety, thinking only of somebody else," Biden said.

Monday's awards honored acts of bravery during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 award cycles. Previous ceremonies had been delayed due to the pandemic.

