Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Feb.7

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress.

Biden accepted McCarthy's invitation and will deliver his speech on Feb. 7.

This is the first state of the union address for Biden since Republicans took control of the House. McCarthy will be seated behind the president as he delivers his speech.

Biden's address comes at a time of turmoil for the president. The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a special counsel to investigate classified documents that were discovered at Biden's home. The documents were reportedly from his time as vice president.

Biden is also overseeing a nation dealing with inflation. However, the administration got good news this week as the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index is declining.

For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer.

In his invitation to Biden, McCarthy said Americans put Republicans in control so they can debate priorities and find common ground.