Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production

Biden Solar Energy
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont, Md. President Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 06, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia.

The moves announced Monday are attempting to jumpstart an industry key to meeting the Democratic president's climate change-fighting goals that advocates say have been disrupted by a federal investigation.

The White House says the moves are being implemented using executive actions and presidential proclamations.

The moves follow months of complaints by industry groups, which say the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to an ongoing Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products.

The U.S. is on track to triple domestic solar manufacturing capacity by 2024, according to the White House.

In addition to Biden's new actions, he is calling on Congress to "pass tax cuts and additional investments that advance U.S. clean energy manufacturing and deployment."

