Bomb cyclone breaks California’s exceptional drought

Jeff Chiu/AP
A pedestrian walks dogs while crossing a street blocked by a fallen tree in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:39:03-05

As heavy rain drenches parts of California this week, none of the state is no longer under an exceptional drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is still under either a drought or experiencing exceptionally dry conditions. Central portions of the state are still under an extreme drought. 71% of the state’s geography is under at least a severe drought.

Three months ago, 94% of the state was under at least a severe drought, with 16% being under exceptional drought. The portions under exceptional drought are gone.

More rain is expected, with some areas expected to see an additional 6 inches of rain.

Most of the state north of Los Angeles is under a flood watch. In addition to floods, mudslides are possible in the region.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency declaration earlier this week.

