British journalist, Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon

Joao Laet/AP
British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, Nov. 2019. Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira have been reported missing in a remote part of Brazil's Amazon region, a local Indigenous association said Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Joao Laet)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 19:16:24-04

An Indigenous association in Brazil's Amazon region says that one of its advisors and a British journalist are missing in a remote area near the Peru border.

The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishers, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips has been a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper and Bruno Araújo Pereira is on leave from his post with the government's Indigenous affairs agency.

They were last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday and were bound for a city an hour away, but didn't show up.

“He is a cautious journalist, with impressive knowledge of the complexities of the Brazilian environmental crisis,” Margaret Engel, the Alicia Patterson Foundation’s executive director, wrote in an email. “And he is a beautiful writer and a lovely person. The best of our business.”

