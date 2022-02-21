Watch
Britney Spears to reportedly publish tell-all book

Chris Pizzello/Invision
FILE - This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 17:22:57-05

Britney Spears has reportedly secured a publishing deal for a tell-all book.

According to Variety, the memoir will detail the pop star's career and relationship with her family

The book deal with Simon & Schuster is valued at $15 million, CNN reports.

Spears has publicly slammed her family for how she was allegedly treated while under a conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years in 2021.

Jamie Spears had controlled his daughter's finances since February 2008, when the pop star entered into the agreement after a series of public mental health episodes.

In stunning court testimony in July, Spears broke down while publicly calling for the court to end the conservatorship. She told a judge that the conservatorship went so far as to force her to take medication and birth control against her will.

Spears has not commented on the reported book deal.

